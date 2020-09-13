Advertisement
Long wait times at Carling Heights Assessment Centre
Published Sunday, September 13, 2020 1:06PM EDT
Vehicles line up at the COVID-19 assessment centre at the Carling Heights Optimist Community Centre in London, Ont. on Tuesday, May 26, 2020. (Jim Knight / CTV London)
LONDON, ONT. -- The Middlesex-London Health Unit (MLHU) is reporting extremely long wait times Sunday afternoon at the Carling Heights COVID-19 Assessment Centre.
The MLHU is asking residents who have not been identified as a contact of a case or related to an outbreak, to wait until Monday.
The Carling Heights location will be open until 7 p.m. Sunday.
It, along with the Oakridge Arena Assessment Centre will reopen Monday and the MLHU anticipates shorter wait times.