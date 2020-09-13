LONDON, ONT. -- The Middlesex-London Health Unit (MLHU) is reporting extremely long wait times Sunday afternoon at the Carling Heights COVID-19 Assessment Centre.

The MLHU is asking residents who have not been identified as a contact of a case or related to an outbreak, to wait until Monday.

The Carling Heights location will be open until 7 p.m. Sunday.

It, along with the Oakridge Arena Assessment Centre will reopen Monday and the MLHU anticipates shorter wait times.