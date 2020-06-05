Advertisement
New hours for Oakridge Arena COVID-19 assessment centre
Published Friday, June 5, 2020 12:03PM EDT
A health-care worker prepares to swab a man at a walk-in COVID-19 test clinic in Montreal North, Sunday, May 10, 2020, as the COVID-19 pandemic continues in Canada and around the world. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes
LONDON, ONT. -- The Middlesex-London Health Unit announces more accessible hours at one of their assessment centres.
Hours of operation at the Oakridge Area COVID-19 Assessment Centre have changed.
Monday through Friday, the assessment centre will be open from 9:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m.
Carling Heights Optimist Community Centre's hours remain unchanged as the facility remains open from 11:00 a.m. until 7:00 p.m. seven days a week.