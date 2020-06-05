LONDON, ONT. -- The Middlesex-London Health Unit announces more accessible hours at one of their assessment centres.

Hours of operation at the Oakridge Area COVID-19 Assessment Centre have changed.

Monday through Friday, the assessment centre will be open from 9:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m.

Carling Heights Optimist Community Centre's hours remain unchanged as the facility remains open from 11:00 a.m. until 7:00 p.m. seven days a week.