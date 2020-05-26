LONDON, ONT -- The COVID-19 assessment centre run by the St. Thomas Elgin General Hospital (STEGH) will be expanding access and soon, also its hours.

The move comes as the province says it is increasing testing for anyone who wishes to be tested even without symptoms.

Residents will need to make an appointment to visit the centre, but a referral is no longer necessary.

Currently, hours of operation are from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. through June 3.

However STEGH says that they will be moving to a 10-hour operation schedule in the near future.

To access the centre the entrance is off Hepburn Avenue.

To make an appointment call 519-631-2030 ext. 6210.