LONDON, ONT -- A COVID-19 assessment centre has opened at St. Thomas Elgin General Hospital (STEGH).

The centre is for anyone who has been referred for testing by their doctor or Southwestern Public Health.

It is located at the hospital and is accessed through a dedicated entrance on Hepburn Avenue.

The centre is now open and will operate four hours a day for seven days a week.

“The goal is to identify cases early, contain them and prevent putting more people at risk,” said Robert Biron, President and CEO of STEGH.

Anyone attending is asked to come alone unless they require a guardian or support person.

For anyone experiencing symptoms of COVID-19, follow these steps: