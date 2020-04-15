COVID-19 assessment centre opens in St. Thomas
Published Wednesday, April 15, 2020 1:03PM EDT Last Updated Wednesday, April 15, 2020 1:05PM EDT
LONDON, ONT -- A COVID-19 assessment centre has opened at St. Thomas Elgin General Hospital (STEGH).
The centre is for anyone who has been referred for testing by their doctor or Southwestern Public Health.
It is located at the hospital and is accessed through a dedicated entrance on Hepburn Avenue.
The centre is now open and will operate four hours a day for seven days a week.
“The goal is to identify cases early, contain them and prevent putting more people at risk,” said Robert Biron, President and CEO of STEGH.
Anyone attending is asked to come alone unless they require a guardian or support person.
For anyone experiencing symptoms of COVID-19, follow these steps:
- Self-isolate and monitor your symptoms
- Access the online COVID-19 Self-Assessment Tool for further instruction
- Access Telehealth Ontario at 1-866-797-0000
- Contact your primary care provider and/or Southwestern Public Health
- If you are feeling severely unwell, call 911