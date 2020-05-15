LONDON, ONT. -- Heads up this long weekend.

London's COVID-19 assessment centre at Oakridge Arena will not be open Saturday or Sunday. But it will reopen on Monday.

The assessment centre at the Carling Heights Optimist Community Centre will be open all three days.

Hours range from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. each day the centres are scheduled to be open.

They are designed to alleviate the number of visits to city emergency departments and the urgent care centre at St. Joseph's.

People with severe respiratory illnesses, or a medical emergency should seek immediate medical attention.

Patients can also use the online self-assessment tool at https://covid19checkup.ca/ or call Telehealth Ontario at 1-866-797-0000.