

Scott Miller, CTV London





An Owen Sound couple are facing serious charges after a two-year-old child was allegedly injured in January.

Owen Sound police say they were informed of a child that needed medical attention earlier this year, but wasn’t receiving it.

Upon investigation, the child was taken to hospital in Owen Sound for two weeks, before being transferred to London Health Sciences Centre for more treatment.

The child’s injuries were serious, but not life threatening.

As a result of their investigation, Owen Sound police have charged the child’s 25-year-old mother with not providing the necessities of life, and the mother’s former boyfriend with assault causily bodily harm and not providing the necessities of life.

Both will be in court on May 16.

Their names are not being released to protect the identity of the two-year-old child.