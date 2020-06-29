MIDDLESEX CENTRE, ONT. -- Cash and drugs with a combined value of around $56,000 were seized by Woodstock police on Saturday, and a Sarnia man is facing charges.

Officers responded for a report of a suspicious man at a south end business, and arrested two men from Sarnia.

The arrest prompted a drug trafficking investigation, which led to the large seizure of drugs and cash.

Police say fentanyl, methamphetamine and cash with a combined street value of $56,000 was seized.

A 34-year-old Sarnia man has been charged with possession for the purpose of trafficking, possession of property obtained by crime, weapons dangerous and failing to comply with a judicial release order.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 519-537-2323 or Crime Stoppers 1-800-222-TIPS.