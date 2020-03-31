LONDON, ONT. -- A Listowel man has been charged after he allegedly dragged an OPP officer for a short period with his vehicle.

Police say the officer was helping a stranded motorist at the side of the Perth Road 55 Monday when the accused got the scene and refused to leave

According to police, the man threatened the officer and tried to drive away, dragging the officer a short distance.

The officer gained control of the man and called for backup.

A 60-year-old North Perth man is facing charges of utter threats, obstruct police and assaulting a peace officer.

He was released and will appear in a Stratford court at a later date.