WINGHAM, ONT. -- A 60-year-old West Perth man has been charged with sexual offences dating back to 2016.

Perth County OPP believe the sexual offences happened over a course of three years, from 2016 to 2020.

The man, who police have not identified by police, faces four counts of sexual assault and four counts of sexual interference.

The accused will appear in a Stratford, Ont. court at a later date.