Youth charged after break and enter at Mitchell District High School
Published Monday, March 30, 2020 10:55AM EDT
(Scott Miller / CTV London)
LONDON, ONT. -- A youth has been charged after Mitchell District High School was broken into last week.
Perth OPP say on Friday around 3:30 p.m., someone had broken the glass in a door to gain entry into the building.
More damage was found inside the school as well.
Responding officers found a youth hiding inside.
The suspect is charged with break and enter and mischief under $5000.
The accused will appear in a Stratford court at a later date.