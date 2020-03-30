LONDON, ONT. -- A youth has been charged after Mitchell District High School was broken into last week.

Perth OPP say on Friday around 3:30 p.m., someone had broken the glass in a door to gain entry into the building.

More damage was found inside the school as well.

Responding officers found a youth hiding inside.

The suspect is charged with break and enter and mischief under $5000.

The accused will appear in a Stratford court at a later date.