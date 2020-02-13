Hanover man charged in Perth County child-luring investigation
Tamara Heisel Published Thursday, February 13, 2020 1:07PM EST
LONDON, ONTARIO -- A 19 year old male from Hanover has been charged with the luring of a person under the age of 18 by means of telecommunications.
The charge follows an investigation by Perth County OPP that began in October of 2019 of a young person who was approached through social media.
Due to a publication ban, the suspect’s identity cannot be released.
A court date has been set in Stratford for March, 2020.