LONDON, ONT -- A man attempting to sell a cell phone got more than he bargained for when a potential buyer pulled a firearm when they met.

The victim posted his cellphone for sale on the buy-and-sell site “Kijiji.”

He arranged to meet with a man he thought was a potential buyer at a school on Victoria Drive Wednesday.

The suspect arrived on foot and got into the passenger side of the victim’s vehicle.

He had a firearm and demanded money and property from the victim before fleeing on foot.

Officers searched the area but were unable to find the suspect.

The victim was not injured during the robbery.

The suspect is described as male, Black, approximately 6’0”, thin build, between the ages of 25-30 years. He was wearing a pink sweatshirt and pink pants (described as looking like pajamas) at the time of the incident.

Police would like to take this opportunity to remind the public to meet in public places when meeting unknown individuals using on-line services.