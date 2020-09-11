LONDON, ONT -- Three occupants of a home in south London were able to escape without injury after a fire broke out Thursday afternoon.

Fire crews were called to an address on Hines Crescent shortly after 1 p.m. Thursday.

Crews were met with heavy smoke and were able to quickly bring the fire under control and begin ventilating the smoke.

No injuries were reported to the three occupants or firefighters.

An investigator was called in to determine the cause and assess the damage.