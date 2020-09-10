Advertisement
OPP locate missing Goderich, Ont. man last seen in August
Published Thursday, September 10, 2020 1:51PM EDT Last Updated Thursday, September 17, 2020 5:11PM EDT
Perry Bakker of Goderich, Ont. (Source: OPP)
LONDON, ONT -- Huron OPP have located a Goderich man who had been missing since August.
Perry Bakker, 34, was reported missing by his partner last month. He was last seen Aug. 11 in London.
On Thursday, OPP announced they had located Bakker and he was no longer considered missing.
Police also thanked the public for helping them find Bakker.