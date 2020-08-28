LONDON, ONT. -- It’s been almost 26 years since Sonya Cywink was murdered and OPP are again asking anyone with information two come forward.

Cywink’s remains were discovered on Aug. 30, 1994 at the Southwold Earthworks National Historic Site of Canada, located near Iona in Elgin County, southwest of London.

Police say she was last seen alive in London near the intersection of Dundas Street and Lyle Street at about 2 a.m. on Aug. 26, 1994.

"Someone knows something. We certainly want to solve this homicide and bring the person(s) responsible to justice for Sonya and her family,” says Det.-Insp. Randy Gaynor of the OPP criminal investigative branch.

Cywink was originally from the Whitefish River First Nation territory on Manitoulin Island. At the time of her death she was living in the east end of London, police say.

There is a $60,000 reward for any information that leads to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for her death.

Police can be contacted about this investigation at 1 888-310-1122 or (705) 329-6111 or through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222- 8477 (TIPS). The public can also go to the nearest police authority.

Further information about this case is available on the OPP website.