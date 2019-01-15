

Scott Miller, CTV London





We’re learning more about the victim of Bruce County’s first murder of 2019.

A badly injured Steven Berfelz was found at a residence north of a Walkerton on Friday, Jan. 4.

The 53-year-old farmer was pronounced dead at the Walkerton hospital.

His friend, 57-year-old Ron Siegfried was arrested the next day and charged with second-degree murder.

Family members of Berfelz confirm that a tractor was involved in his death, but would not elaborate.

Siegfried had a court appearance Tuesday in Walkerton.

Berfelz, who has four children under the age of 14, is being remembered as a family man who loved hunting, fishing and motorcycles.

A trust fund is being set up for Berfelz’s children.

There will be a public celebration of life for Berfelz on Saturday at the Knights of Columbus Hall near Walkerton.