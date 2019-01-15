Featured
Bruce County homicide victim a 'family man'
Steven Berfelz, 53, is seen in this undated family photo. (Source: Mighton Funeral Home)
Scott Miller, CTV London
Published Tuesday, January 15, 2019 4:15PM EST
We’re learning more about the victim of Bruce County’s first murder of 2019.
A badly injured Steven Berfelz was found at a residence north of a Walkerton on Friday, Jan. 4.
The 53-year-old farmer was pronounced dead at the Walkerton hospital.
His friend, 57-year-old Ron Siegfried was arrested the next day and charged with second-degree murder.
Family members of Berfelz confirm that a tractor was involved in his death, but would not elaborate.
Siegfried had a court appearance Tuesday in Walkerton.
Berfelz, who has four children under the age of 14, is being remembered as a family man who loved hunting, fishing and motorcycles.
A trust fund is being set up for Berfelz’s children.
There will be a public celebration of life for Berfelz on Saturday at the Knights of Columbus Hall near Walkerton.