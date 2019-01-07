

Scott Miller, CTV London





The man accused in Bruce County’s first homicide of 2019 made a brief court appearance in a Walkerton courtroom Monday.

Fifty-seven-year-old Ron Seifried of West Grey Township is charged with second degree murder in the death of 53-year-old Steven Berfelz.

The Brockton man’s badly injured body was found at a residence on Concession Road 4 east near Walkerton around 2 p.m. on Friday.

A neighbour said he heard that the man’s death involved a tractor. He said he heard Berfelz was either hit or run over by a tractor.

The OPP would not confirm the circumstances surrounding Berfelz’s death nor the alleged murder weapon.

During his court appearance Monday, a white-haired Seifried told court that he had some evidence he thought would prove his innocence and he was eager to speak to his lawyer in person so he could be granted bail.

Seifried’s next video court appearance in a Walkerton courtroom is Jan. 8 at 10:30 a.m.