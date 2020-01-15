LONDON, ONT -- Provincial police are seeking information in from the public for an investigation into a weekend house fire.

Police and fire crews attended a house fire at 68 Harris Road in the County of Brant early Sunday morning.

Anyone in the area with any information regarding the fire is asked to contact the OPP.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation and the Ontario Fire Marshalls Office has been contacted.

No injuries have been reported, and a damage estimate has not been released.