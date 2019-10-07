Featured
Threats complaint leads to charges against Tillsonburg man
CTVNewsLondon.ca
Published Monday, October 7, 2019 1:09PM EDT
LONDON, Ont. - A 29-year-old Tillsonburg man is facing weapons charges after OPP received a threats complaint Sunday night.
Police attended a London Street address in Tillsonburg about 7 p.m.
They then patrolled the area and located a 29-year-old man and arrested him.
He is charged with uttering threats to damage property, carrying a concealed weapon, possession of weapon for dangerous purposes and assault with a weapon.
Police did not provide any information about the assault.