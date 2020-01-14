LONDON, ONT. -- A fire at a public housing unit on Barberry Court has caused an estimated $40,000 in damage.

London Fire Department Platoon Chief Colin Shewell says, "Crews arrived on scene and were able to determine that everyone was out of the building."

All occupants were able to get out safely, but one was being assessed by paramedics at the scene.

Shewell adds, "However there were some possible pets in there. Our crews went in, did a quick knock-down, were able to get the fire under control quite quickly and do a primary, secondary search. Two cats were found in good condition alive."

There is extensive damage to the unit at 14 Barberry Court.

The fire is believed to have started in the basement dryer area, but the exact cause has not yet been confirmed.