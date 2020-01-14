LONDON, ONT -- No one was injured in a house fire that caused half-a-million dollars in damages in North London late Monday evening.

The London Fire Department first reported the fire at 58 Lavender Way around 7:40 p.m. Monday.

By that time crews were already on scene and attacking the fire with an offensive strategy and performing searches of the home.

No one was home at the time of the fire and no one was reported injured.

Update 3 - Fire scene has been left in care and control of LPS. OFM has been notified as the expected dollar loss will be above 500k. FPI will return to location tomorrow. Another stellar job by all personnel including our Communications Dispatchers. #teamwork #ldnont — London Fire Department (@LdnOntFire) January 14, 2020

The excepted damage estimate is currently set at $500,000; meanwhile a fire prevention officer is expected to return to the scene Tuesday morning to investigate the cause and origin of the fire.

The Ontario Fire Marshal has been notified as well.