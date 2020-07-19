LONDON, ONT. -- The cleanup is underway in Southwestern Ontario after a fierce storm ripped through the region.

North of Lucan, farmer Clifford Knip was surveying the damage to his grain bins and elevator.

"The mighty wind that came through and just ripped it right down," says Knip.

"It looks like snake laying over the bin beside it."

A tornado warning was issued by Environment Canada just before noon, and although there are no official reports of a tornado touching down, it's hard to believe it didn’t happen at the Knip farm.

Clifford's son Kelvin was home at the winds and rain came through.

"It was very scary, and the wind sounded like a freight train was coming through the house," says Kelvin.

"I was watching TV when tree fell down on the deck, then I heading to basement and saw grain bins flapping in the wind."

The doors were ripped off his work shop and now with the damaged bins, Clifford will have to figure what to do with his crop.

"Everything was empty getting ready for the wheat harvest to be put in yard. We'll have to go to option B now, whatever that is."

The entire region was hit hard. Trees and downed power lines are resulting in some outages across the region including in Lucan, Exeter and St. Marys.

Several streets and roads have become impassable because of debris on the roads.

The damage was not just north of London. On Village Green Ave near Wonderland Road in the cities west end, a massive tree came down just around noon, blocking the entire road.

"We just heard this big thud and when we came out front we couldn't believe that the tree was down," says Jane Troller, who lives right next to where the tree sits.

"We thought oh my god, if it had fallen the other way, our house was severely damaged."

Back near Lucan, workers from Hydro One and the County of Middlesex had already started the cleanup.

"All three counties around here got trees down but the worst is here," says Eric Bladek of Beaverbrook Tree Service who was clearing trees from Adare Drive.

"It's literally trees everywhere."

Throughout Sunday afternoon friends and family were constantly arriving at the Knip farm to see the wreckage, and ask if they could aid in the cleanup.

"We are thankful to god that no one was injured," says Clifford Knip.

"Our feelings are a little hurt, and we've got a look ahead of us."