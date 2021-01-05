Advertisement
Police search for second suspect in home invasion robbery
Josafina Maloney, 25, is seen in this photo released by the London Police Service.
LONDON, ONT. -- Police are searching for a suspect in an alleged home invasion in the 100 block of King Street in London.
Just after 11 p.m. Sunday, a 39-year-old male heard a knock at his apartment door.
While the victim did not answer, the suspects allegedly falsely identified themselves as officers, forcing their way into the residence with a hatchet and a pipe.
The suspects allegedly assaulted the victim and stole property before the victim escaped and contacted police.
One of the suspects was arrested, while police continue to search for a female involved in the invasion.
Both the 24-year-old male and 25-year-old female suspects of London have been charged with robbery with violence, aggravated assault, breaking and entering and personating a peace officer.
The male suspect is scheduled to appear in court Wednesday.
Police are asking for help finding 25-year-old Josafina Maloney.
Anyone with information is asked to contact London police at 519-661-5670.