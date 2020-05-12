LONDON, ONT. -- Former London Knight and NHL player Brandon Prust called on the community to match his $25,000 donation to Children's Hospital and the community came through.

In total, $52,215 was raised and donated to the Children’s Health Foundation.

“It is incredible to see our community come together for local families in their time of need and I am thrilled that we were able to reach our goal and double the amount of support we can provide. These families are indirectly affected by COVID-19 and it is important we stand by them right now,” said Prust in a news release.

The funds will support the Family Assistance Program at Children’s Hospital, which has seen a spike in demand for accommodations as a result of COVID-19.

The program also helps cover meals, groceries, parking, travel, drugs and internet access for families and patients.