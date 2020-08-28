LONDON, ONT -- OPP say two people have been pronounced deceased after a vehicle entered the water in Kincardine Thursday.

Police and other first responders were called to the local marina on Station Beach Road around 1:30 p.m.

When they arrived, the vehicle was found submerged. The vehicle was recovered and two people sent to hospital. They were pronounced dead there.

Police have identified the deceased as 86-year-old William Luinstra and 82-year-old Rennie Feddema, both of Strathroy.

OPP say divers with their Underwater Search and Recovery Unit (USRU) completed a search of the area.

A death investigation is now underway under the direction of the OPP Criminal Investigation Branch (CIB), in partnership with the Office of the Chief Coroner for Ontario and the Ontario Forensic Pathology Services.