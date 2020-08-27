LONDON, ONT. -- Provincial police say they have pulled a vehicle and two people from the water in the area of the Kincardine marina Thursday.

South Bruce OPP, paramedics and firefighters all responded to a call in the afternoon about a vehicle entering the water.

OPP sent out a Tweet mid-afternoon saying access to the area was restricted.

In the early evening, OPP then Tweeted that the area remains closed off.

There’s no word on the condition of the pair.

Police say more information will be provided.