LONDON, ONT. -- Provincial police are warning the public after a bear was seen wandering throughout some Kincardine neighbourhoods.

Police say the bear was spotted in the Queen Street area Sunday morning.

Resident Courtney Page posted a short video of the bear taken from the safety of inside her home and posted it to Facebook with the caption, "Well this just happened!"

Ministry of Natural Resources officials have been dispatched to the area and OPP are asking residents to be aware of wildlife crossing roadways and watch their surroundings.