OPP have issued a reminder about bear safety after three reported sightings of a black bear in Wellington County.

Officers were called to the area of First Line and Erin-Garafraxa Townline in Erin on Sunday morning and found evidence a bear had been on several properties during the night.

Another bear sighting was reported around 8:30 p.m. on Monday evening in the area of Fourth Line and Halton-Erin Townline, with the witness capturing images of the bear.

Then early Wednedsay morning there was another sighting in the area of Wellington Road 124 south of Guelph Lake.

The Ministry of Natural Resources provides a number of tips for keeping bears away from homes and communities.