LONDON, ONT -- Brandon Prust is challenging Londoners to match his foundation’s donation towards helping families with sick children to find accommodations during the pandemic.

Families with children facing serious health issues are needing to find accommodation options while undergoing treatments, and that is becoming increasingly difficult during COVID-19.

The Brandon Prust Foundation has donated $25,000 to the Children’s Health Foundation, and now Prust himself has issued a challenge to London.

Now the Knights' alum wants London bring the total funding to $50,000, which will make a significant impact on families.

“There are still children being diagnosed with cancer, being born premature, receiving life-saving care for diseases and more; these haven’t gone away. But the ability for families to stay on the hospital campus has,” said Prust in a release.

The first $25,000 was raised through an Instagram gardening challenge, where Dave Moore, Owner, Clintar, pledged a $1000 donation if Prust gardened his lawn.

Prust accepted the challenge, cleaned up his lawn and challenged three more individuals to do the same.

Anyone looking to contribute can do so by donating here.