LONDON, ONT -- Scientists in London are joining a global initiative that is studying the sudden loss of smell reported in some COVID-19 patients.

The researchers from Lawson Health Research Institute and Western University will be part of the initiative called Global Consortium for Chemosensory Research (GCCR) that is looking into reports of sudden loss of smell, also known as anosmia.

While research is not complete there is evidence that more than 60 per cent of patients experience the sudden loss of smell and it is often the first noticeable sign of the disease.

“While a sudden loss of smell is relatively rare, it is most commonly caused by an upper respiratory tract infection. It therefore stands to reason that COVID-19 could be causing anosmia,” says Dr. Leigh Sowerby, Associate Scientist at Lawson.

In the study patients who experienced the loss of smell will be asked to answer questions on a survey.

Researchers want to determine if loss of smell occurs in both symptomatic and asymptomatic patients.

They also want to figure out if loss of smell happens before other symptoms of COVID-19 as it could allow for earlier self-isolation.

“It really is the forgotten sense; we don’t appreciate smell until it’s gone,” said Sowerby.

There existing therapies for regaining smell, but it’s not known if they are effective for COVID-19 patients.

“We don’t yet know the long-term consequences of anosmia in COVID-19 patients and that’s why this research is important,” said Sowerby.