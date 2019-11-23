LONG POINT, Ont. – A Norfolk County man has been identified after his body was pulled from Lake Erie Friday night.

The man was reported missing just before 9 a.m. Friday when they were unable to locate him after spending a night at a cottage in Long Point.

Around 7:30 p.m. the missing person's body was located in the lake. He was pronounced dead on the beach.

He has been identified as Alexander Schweitzer, 20, of Norfolk County.

His death is not being treated as suspicious and no foul play is suspected.