MIDDLESEX CENTRE, ONT. -- London police are asking the public to stay away as they investigate a death at a home on Stanley Street.

Officers were called to the residence around 11:50 a.m. Wednesday after someone was found dead inside.

The investigation is ongoing, and there is a heavy police presence at the address.

Police have a section of Stanley Street, just east of Perry Street, blocked off around a yellow-brick home.

Officers could be seen going door-to-door speaking with neighbours.

Police say more information will be provided when it is available.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 519-661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.