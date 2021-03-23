Advertisement
Tow truck driver arrested after alleged assault of competing driver
Published Tuesday, March 23, 2021 2:19PM EDT
LONDON, ONT. -- London police have charged a tow truck driver after an alleged assault of another tow driver over the weekend.
The two drivers attended an accident at Highbury Avenue and Edgevalley Road around 1:45 a.m. Saturday.
Police say the drivers got into an argument about the towing of a vehicle and one of the drivers assaulted the other one.
The victim suffered minor injuries.
A 22-year-old London man has been charged with one count of assault.
He will appear in court on April 22.