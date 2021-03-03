LONDON, ONT. -- London police say an 18-year-old woman suffered serious injuries following an assault Wednesday morning at an apartment complex on Simcoe Street in the SoHo neighbourhood.

The call came in shortly before 10 a.m. for reports of a person injured at 241 Simcoe Street.

Police arrived on scene to find a woman suffering from serious but non-life threatening injuries. She was taken to hospital.

Police arrested a 20-year-old London woman and has been charged with assault with a weapon.

The victim and the accused are known to each other.

The accused will appear in court on May 20.