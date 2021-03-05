Advertisement
North London hardware store employee threatened with a knife during shoplifting incident
LONDON, ONT. -- Two London residents have been charged after police say a north London hardware store employee was threatened with a knife during an alleged shoplifting incident.
According to police, a woman was observed by a loss prevention officer putting items into a bag without paying for them Thursday afternoon.
When the worker approached her, a man she was with pulled out a knife, made some threats and the pair fled.
No one was injured.
The suspects were located a short time later and charged.
The female suspect is charged with theft over $5000, and fail to comply with undertaking.
The male suspect has been charged with uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm, and assault with a weapon.
The accused will appear in court May 26.