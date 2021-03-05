LONDON, ONT. -- Two London residents have been charged after police say a north London hardware store employee was threatened with a knife during an alleged shoplifting incident.

According to police, a woman was observed by a loss prevention officer putting items into a bag without paying for them Thursday afternoon.

When the worker approached her, a man she was with pulled out a knife, made some threats and the pair fled.

No one was injured.

The suspects were located a short time later and charged.

The female suspect is charged with theft over $5000, and fail to comply with undertaking.

The male suspect has been charged with uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm, and assault with a weapon.

The accused will appear in court May 26.