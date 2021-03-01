Advertisement
London police release photos of Beef Baron fire suspects
Published Monday, March 1, 2021 1:40PM EST
Beef Baron arson suspects seen in surveillance video on the morning of Jan. 26, 2021 in London, Ont.. (Supplied)
LONDON, ONT. -- London police have released photos of a pair of suspects wanted in connection with a suspicious fire at a former strip club earlier this year.
On Jan. 26, police and fire crews responded to the Beef Baron on York Street around 1 a.m. for a blaze.
No one was hurt and damage was pegged at $5000.
On Monday, police released the photos of two people caught on surveillance video who were in the area at the time.
Contact police if you have any information.