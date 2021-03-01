LONDON, ONT. -- London police have released photos of a pair of suspects wanted in connection with a suspicious fire at a former strip club earlier this year.

On Jan. 26, police and fire crews responded to the Beef Baron on York Street around 1 a.m. for a blaze.

No one was hurt and damage was pegged at $5000.

On Monday, police released the photos of two people caught on surveillance video who were in the area at the time.

Contact police if you have any information.