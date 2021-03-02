LONDON, ONT. -- A London man has been charged with assault with a weapon after he allegedly attacked another man in an apartment building.

Police say around 3:30 p.m. Saturday, the manager of a building on Huron Street near Highbury Avenue saw a man inside trying to open some doors.

The manager was escorting the suspect out when he allegedly pulled out a knife and tried to attack him. No one was hurt.

Police were called and arrested the 33-year-old suspect.

He will appear in court May 20.