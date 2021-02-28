Advertisement
St. Thomas police arrest suspect after alleged knife incident
Published Sunday, February 28, 2021 3:22PM EST
LONDON, ONT. -- St. Thomas police have charged a 37-year-old man after he allegedly threatened some people with a knife.
Police were called to a Wellington Street address around 6 p.m. Saturday for a disturbance.
Police say the accused was refusing to leave the property and began making threats.
No one was injured.
The suspect was arrested and charged with uttering threats, assault with a weapon and breach of probation.