Pandemic pets still being surrendered, animal care officials say
It’s been nearly two years since London and area residents returned to nearly normal life after the COVID-19 pandemic turned many of us into temporary shut-ins.
However, pets that were adopted during the pandemic continue to be surrendered to local rescue agencies and the London Animal Care Centre, according to officials.
“I think with everyone wanting to adopt during the pandemic people started breeding them to cater to that demand,” explained Lisa Baer, animal care manager at London Animal Care Centre.
She continued, “But now, nobody can keep up with them so they’re being bred faster than we can find homes for them, unfortunately. They just go on Kijiji, things like that. They’re not being properly vetted, so they don’t tend to stay in the homes that they’re put in.”
The Animal Care Centre was taking part in London’s third Rescue Rendezvous event Saturday at the London Catty Shack.
Big Stepp, who's up for adoption, is seen during the Rescue Rendezvous event in London, Ont. on May 25, 2024. (Bryan Bicknell/CTV News London)
The event featured 20 cats currently up for adoption at the city’s adoption facility for feline friends. A husky pup named Patches and another named Crimson were also greeting visitors, hoping for a forever family to take them home.
Baer said local rescue and adoption facilities are heading into a busy season for both dog and cat intake.
“Summer time especially, ‘kitten season,’ as we call it. It’s non-stop cats and kittens. We’ve seen a pretty good increase in dog intake as well, so there’s always lots of dogs looking for new homes. I know all the rescues are feeling that same strain,” she said.
The city describes the Catty Shack as a “temporary home for healthy, well-adjusted and vaccinated cats.”
Wade Jeffery, manager of community compliance and animal welfare services said many would-be pet owners are not even aware it exists.
The Rescue Rendezvous pet adoption event took place in London, Ont. on May 25, 2024. (Bryan Bicknell/CTV News London)
“They’re not 100 per cent sure they knew about the Catty Shack,” said Jeffery. “The Catty Shack is a facility that is owned by the city and run by London Animal Care, and it houses wonderful cats and kittens up for adoption, and it’s a great place to come and find your next furry friend.”
For those thinking of adopting a pet, Baer advises to do your homework, and make sure you’re ready for the responsibilities of welcoming a new member into your family.
“Do your research. Keep in mind that it is a big commitment. Pets live a long time so it’s not something that you want to adopt a pet just to keep for a year or two. It’s something that you want to commit to and keep up your entire life. There’s a lot of expenses and a lot of research to make sure you’re getting the right pet for your family,” she explained.
The Catty Shack is located at 756 Windermere Rd., at the northwest corner of Adelaide Street North and Windermere Road.
The Catty Shack, located at 756 Windermere Rd. in London, Ont. is seen on May 25, 2024. (Bryan Bicknell/CTV News London)
London Top Stories
-
-
-
-
-
ICYMI
ICYMI CTV News London’s top stories from this week
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Community mourns victims of fatal boat crash near Kingston, Ont.
The three people killed in last weekend's tragic collision between a speedboat and a fishing boat north of Kingston are being remembered Friday.
Grayson Murray dies at age 30 a day after withdrawing from Colonial, PGA Tour says
Two-time PGA Tour winner Grayson Murray died Saturday morning at age 30, one day after he withdrew from the Charles Schwab Cup Challenge at Colonial.
Humboldt Broncos crash victims and families react to decision to deport truck driver
The family of one of the victims of the Humboldt Broncos bus crash in 2018 says they are 'thankful' for a decision by a Calgary immigration board to deport the driver of the truck involved.
'God forgives but we don’t': Loud outburst from stabbing victim’s family during sentencing hearing
An emotional outburst in a London, Ont. courtroom Friday disrupted the sentencing hearing of a woman who pleaded guilty for her part in the death of 29-year-old Mohammed Abdallah.
Nicki Minaj detained by police in Amsterdam for allegedly possessing soft drugs
American rapper Nicki Minaj said she was held at Amsterdam Schiphol airport on Saturday on allegation of possession of soft drugs.
American Airlines drops law firm that said a 9-year-old girl should have seen camera on toilet seat
American Airlines has replaced the law firm that told a judge a nine-year-old girl was negligent in not noticing there was a camera phone taped to the seat in an airplane lavatory.
Public safety minister pledges to 'massively' reduce auto theft
Public Safety Minister Dominic LeBlanc insists the federal government is 'doing everything (it) can' to eliminate auto thefts in Canada, and he hopes to see 'a significant reduction quickly' following this week's announcement of new measures to counter the problem.
Three dead after vehicle leaves road in Shediac: N.B. RCMP
Three people have died after a vehicle veered off the road in Shediac N.B., Friday morning.
More enoki mushrooms, Lamborghini Urus and promotionally-gifted tumbler cups: Here are the recalls for this week
Health Canada, Transport Canada and the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) issued various recalls this week. Here's what you need to know.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.