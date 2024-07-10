Increased OPP presence lowering fatal crashes in Huron County
If it feels like you've seen more police presence in Huron County over the past year and half, it's because there are more officers on the road.
"Here in Huron County, we have an increased amount of resources. We have an increased number of officers, so hopefully through some extra police visibility, education and enforcement, we can start to reduce the amount of collisions that happen in Huron County," said Staff Sgt. Ryan Olmstead.
In the last week of June, 46 RIDE checks yielded 330 charges for speeding, distracted and impaired driving, and not wearing a seatbelt during a Road Safety Blitz by the Huron OPP.
"We started this plan last year in 2023, developing a collision reduction strategy. We're happy to announce in 2023, we had a 60 per cent reduction in fatal accidents compared to 2022. So, hopefully we keep trending that way, with a focus on the big four," said Olmstead.
Community safety and security is the focus of the latest awareness campaign from Huron County's Community Safety and Well-Being Committee.
The full-year campaign is trying to shine a light on the issues, and resources to deal with those issues that exist in the region.
Resources like Victim Services, a volunteer driven organization that helps victims of everything from car crashes to domestic violence.
A meeting of the Community Safety and Well-Being Committee for Huron County at Huron OPP headquarters in Clinton, Ont. in June 2024. (Scott Miller/CTV News London)
"Any time there's a victim we can support or a survivor of a victim. So if somebody passed away tragically, their family may need help to navigate through the system of healing and know where to turn to. We can support with that," said Deborah Logue, executive director of Huron-Perth Victim Services.
While focusing on the roads, police are also drawing attention to Project Lifesaver, that helps find missing residents, successfully locating a missing Clinton man earlier this year — and the CAMSAFE program, where businesses or homeowners with doorbell cams or security cameras can pre-register their devices for police access, in the event of a break and enter, or suspect search.
"So essentially what we do is if we have a crime or a suspicious activity in the area, we can go on to a map, see where the cameras are located, and then reach out to you as a camera owner and say, would you be willing to share your camera footage with us from this date to this date around this time, to hopefully allow us to solve a crime," said Olmstead.
London Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Family of 3 killed in tragic collision on B.C. highway, RCMP say
A family of three was killed in a tragic head-on collision with a tractor trailer in B.C.'s Fraser Valley this week, authorities have confirmed. The deceased are two adults and an infant.
Man suspected of killing the family of BBC radio commentator has been found, British police say
British police said they found Wednesday the man suspected of killing the wife and two daughters of a BBC radio commentator near London and that the suspect is receiving medical treatment for his injuries.
Canada's defence spending is 'shameful,' says U.S. Speaker, falling at bottom of the pack at NATO
Since arriving in Washington, D.C. earlier this week, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has faced a barrage of criticism about his government’s lack of a plan to meet the NATO pledge of spending two per cent of its gross domestic product (GDP) on defence.
Does tipping culture lead to better service? Here's what experts say
Tipping is meant to empower customers and motivate workers to deliver quality service, but some question whether the prevalent practice actually enhances customers' experience.
WEATHER TRACKER Rainfall, heat, smoke advisories in place across Canada
Large parts of Ontario, Quebec and Atlantic Canada are under weather warnings forecasting significant rainfall due to the remnants of Hurricane Beryl, while people in western Canada are experiencing sweltering heat. Some areas are also under air quality advisories as a result of wildfire smoke.
Canada warns of Russian 'bot farm' powered by AI spreading online disinformation
Canadian security officials are warning of a Russian propaganda campaign that is spreading online disinformation on social-media site X.
Jewish community takes food inspection agency to court over slaughter guidelines
A group of agencies that certify Kosher meat are in court today to ask for an injunction against Canadian Food Inspection Agency guidelines for the ritual slaughter of animals.
Renowned artist Alex Janvier, part of Indian Group of Seven, dies at age 89
Renowned artist Alex Janvier has died at the age of 89. Officials at the Assembly of First Nations annual general meeting announced his death and held a moment of silence.
Man stopped at customs with 100 live snakes down his pants
A man was caught trying to smuggle more than 100 live snakes into mainland China by stuffing them into his pants, according to the country's customs authority.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.