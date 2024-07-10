Two men emptied a locked case while restraining an employee in this London robbery

London police are seeking help from the public in identifying two suspects involved in a robbery earlier this week.

On Monday, just before 6 p.m., two men entered a pharmacy in the 500 block of Commissioners Road West. The pair asked an employee for assistance gaining access to perfume locked inside of a case. Once the employee had opened the case, one of the men covered her mouth and held her while the other cleaned the shelves out.

The two left with the stolen items, and were not found in the surrounding area by police.

There were no reported injuries.

One suspect is described as a tan man, possibly in his late teens, standing approximately 5’10”, thin build, dressed in black with a black toque, long dark hair, and a black bandana over his face.

The second is described by police as a Black male, possibly in his late teens, approximately 5’10”, thin build with black shirt, black jeans, black toque and long curly black hair.

Anyone with information on the suspects or the incident is asked to contact police.