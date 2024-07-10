North Huron’s reeve issues statement on Andrea Skinner’s revelations of abuse
In light of recent news regarding the sexual assault Alice Munro’s daughter Andrea Skinner endured at the hand of her stepfather, the reeve of North Huron - Munro’s home community - has issued a statement.
“On behalf of the Township of North Huron, we are grappling and saddened to learn that Alice Munro’s husband, Gerald Fremlin, sexually abused her youngest daughter when she was a child,” wrote Reeve Paul Heffer.
He continued, “The Township of North Huron unequivocally supports Andrea Skinner as she publicly shares her story of her sexual abuse as a child. Everyone deserves to be safe and free from violence and North Huron recognizes and appreciates the courage it has taken for Andrea to share her story and her journey of healing.”
Heffer acknowledged how highly regarded Munro has been in her hometown of Wingham and the impact she has had on the community. He also acknowledged how Munro was renowned internationally for her contributions to the world of literature.
“Along with so many others, we will need time to absorb this news and the impact it may have on the legacy of Alice Munro, whose work and ties to the Township we have previously celebrated,” wrote Heffer. “Alice’s actions, or lack thereof, are not explained and nor are they excused by her accomplishments. In the near future, the Township of North Huron will be considering this information and discussing recognition of her accomplishments.”
