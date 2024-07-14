Wellington Gateway rapid transit project brings chaos for London commuters
The Wellington Gateway rapid transit project is inching forward, with some new lane reductions in the mix tomorrow.
Starting Monday, July 15, phase 3 and phase 4 of construction kicks off, with lane reductions along Wellington Road between Wilkins Street and Exeter Road.
One lane of traffic will continue in either direction, and turning lanes will be maintained whenever possible to support access to properties along that corridor.
Construction in 2025 will focus on the west side of Wellington Road.
Phase 3 will reconstruct Wellington between Wilkins Street and Harlech Gate – as part of that work, the intersection of Southdale Road and Wellington Road will experience lane closures for the installation of temporary traffic lights. That work will extend east to Wellingsboro Road and west to Nadine Avenue.
Monday will be busy, with phase 4 also kicking off between Harlech Gate and Exeter Road. Reduced lanes will extend just east and west of the intersection of Bradley Avenue and Wellington Road.
Phase 4 of the Wellington Gateway rapid transit project (Source: City of London)
Expect delays, route around if possible, and plan accordingly. Drivers are also reminded to zipper merge when approaching lane reductions, and reduce speeds in construction zones.
This won’t just wreak havoc for drivers, but also for transit and pedestrians. While sidewalks and transit stops will experience the least modification possible, there will be sidewalk closures, with at least one side of the street remaining open at all times. Make sure you keep an eye on the LTC website for the most up-to-date information regarding route changes.
