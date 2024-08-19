Major funding announcement for Sarnia-based Bioindustrial Innovation Canada

Member of Parliament for London North Centre, Peter Fragiskatos, was in Sarnia Monday on behalf of the agriculture minister to announce a sizable donation to Bioindustrial Innovation Canada (BIC).

"$6.6 million announcement on behalf of the federal government to support the very, very vital work done by BIC,” said Fragiskatos.

The money will go toward research with a focus on sustainability and supporting the reduction of greenhouse gas emissions.

The federal government says it will also provide new opportunities for farmers to profit from agricultural by-products that would otherwise go to waste.

"The general idea would be that by utilizing, whether it's an agricultural residue or a by-product or something that would otherwise be a low to no value stream, from a farm or from a food production facility, being able to take that material…and process it in various ways,” explained Michael Faba, BIC project manager.

Sarnia Mayor Mike Bradley welcomed the investment and said it ratifies the decision to purchase innovation park back in 2003.

“While we have an existing industry that’s strong and we continue to support it, the industry itself is saying we need to move into these other areas...[it] shows a cluster of cooperation in the collaborative nature of the community. You got business, labor, First Nations working together to create jobs and a green environment. No one loses from that,” said Bradley.

BIC said an additional $6.5 million will be coming from industrial partners and other sources to support the overall project.