LONDON
London

    • West Nile Virus found in Lambton County

    (File image. Source: Center for Disease Control and Prevention / James Gathany) (File image. Source: Center for Disease Control and Prevention / James Gathany)
    Share

    Lambton Public Health Officials have confirmed the presence of West Nile Virus.

    They say the virus was found in a mosquito trap last week in Corunna.

    It's the first case this year in Lambton County.

    Officials say there have been no human cases in Lambton County to date.

    According to Public Health Ontario, there have been three reported human cases of West Nile Virus as well as 94 positive mosquito pools across the province thus far in 2024.

    The health unit recommends removing standing water and always using insect repellent containing deet.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Kitchener

    Windsor

    Barrie

    • Empower Simcoe closes group homes

      Shawn Ladoceur is one of several individuals with intellectual disabilities who lived at one of two group homes that were recently closed by the not-for-profit organization due to a lack of provincial funding.

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News