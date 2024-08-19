West Nile Virus found in Lambton County

Lambton Public Health Officials have confirmed the presence of West Nile Virus.

They say the virus was found in a mosquito trap last week in Corunna.

It's the first case this year in Lambton County.

Officials say there have been no human cases in Lambton County to date.

According to Public Health Ontario, there have been three reported human cases of West Nile Virus as well as 94 positive mosquito pools across the province thus far in 2024.

The health unit recommends removing standing water and always using insect repellent containing deet.