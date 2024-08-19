LONDON
London

    • $100,000 camper and boat fire in east London

    Share

    A fire in east London is being investigated as suspicious after crews responded around 6:30 a.m.

    A camper trailer and a boat were engulfed when crews arrived at 531 First St. and was quickly extinguished.

    Damage is estimated around $100,000 and London fire is working with London police to determine the circumstances.

    More details will be provided as they become available.

    London fire crews work to extinguish a blaze on First Street on Aug. 19, 2024. (Source: London fire)

