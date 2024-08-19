$100,000 camper and boat fire in east London

A fire in east London is being investigated as suspicious after crews responded around 6:30 a.m.

A camper trailer and a boat were engulfed when crews arrived at 531 First St. and was quickly extinguished.

Damage is estimated around $100,000 and London fire is working with London police to determine the circumstances.

More details will be provided as they become available.

London fire crews work to extinguish a blaze on First Street on Aug. 19, 2024. (Source: London fire)