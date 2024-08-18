One hurt, traffic snarled after west London crash
One person was rushed to hospital after a two-vehicle crash in London’s west end early Sunday afternoon.
It happened at 11:35 a.m at the intersection of Oxford Street West and Cherryhill Blvd.
Police tell CTV News London the person's injuries are believed to be non-life threatening.
Airbags in one of the vehicles were deployed.
The collision caused lengthy backups along Oxford Street West, one of the busiest east-west thoroughfares in the city.
At one point, westbound traffic was completely blocked by police.
Around 12:30 p.m., emergency crews permitted one lane of traffic to pass.
