One hurt, traffic snarled after west London crash

One person was rushed to hospital after a two-vehicle crash in London’s west end early Sunday afternoon.

It happened at 11:35 a.m at the intersection of Oxford Street West and Cherryhill Blvd.

Police tell CTV News London the person's injuries are believed to be non-life threatening.

Airbags in one of the vehicles were deployed.

The collision caused lengthy backups along Oxford Street West, one of the busiest east-west thoroughfares in the city.

At one point, westbound traffic was completely blocked by police.

Around 12:30 p.m., emergency crews permitted one lane of traffic to pass.