'Everybody was screaming': Multiple sent to hospital after collision involving London Transit bus
A London Transit bus carrying multiple passengers lost control on a rain-soaked Highbury Avenue.
The bus was travelling southbound from Hamilton Road towards Commissioners Road East when the crash occurred around 9:30 a.m. Sunday.
The vehicle ended up sideways in the median along the high-speed section of Highbury, which is a separated freeway.
Multiple emergency crews were sent to the scene.
Six bus passengers were transported to hospital with minor injuries, according to an official with Middlesex-London Paramedic Services.
Their injuries are described as "non-life-threatening," police said.
Passenger Basil Kurakoc, who was not hurt, said he was riding in a seat at the back of the bus when suddenly the vehicle lost control.
“Everybody was screaming”, he told CTV News London. “It could have been a rollover, but thankfully, that didn’t happen. Thank God.”
Kurakoc added the bus driver and emergency crews did a "great job" responding to the emergency.
The northbound lanes of Highbury Avenue and Commissioners Road East were closed as a tow truck removed the involved bus.
As of 11 a.m., traffic started moving in the area.
