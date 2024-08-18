LONDON
'Everybody was screaming': Multiple sent to hospital after collision involving London Transit bus

An ambulance worker tells CTV News six people have been sent to hospital. (Sean Irvine/CTV News London) An ambulance worker tells CTV News six people have been sent to hospital. (Sean Irvine/CTV News London)
A London Transit bus carrying multiple passengers lost control on a rain-soaked Highbury Avenue.

The bus was travelling southbound from Hamilton Road towards Commissioners Road East when the crash occurred around 9:30 a.m. Sunday.

The vehicle ended up sideways in the median along the high-speed section of Highbury, which is a separated freeway.

Multiple emergency crews were sent to the scene.

Six bus passengers were transported to hospital with minor injuries, according to an official with Middlesex-London Paramedic Services.

Their injuries are described as "non-life-threatening," police said.

Passenger Basil Kurakoc, who was not hurt, said he was riding in a seat at the back of the bus when suddenly the vehicle lost control.

“Everybody was screaming”, he told CTV News London. “It could have been a rollover, but thankfully, that didn’t happen. Thank God.”

Kurakoc added the bus driver and emergency crews did a "great job" responding to the emergency.

The northbound lanes of Highbury Avenue and Commissioners Road East were closed as a tow truck removed the involved bus.

As of 11 a.m., traffic started moving in the area.

