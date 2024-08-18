One person injured in south London blaze

One person is in hospital following a fire in south London.

Firefighters were called to a three-storey complex at 1096 Jalna Blvd. across from White Oaks Mall, around 7:15 a.m. Sunday.

Goran Radisavljavtic, who lives in a unit near the fire scene, said he woke up to thick black smoke outside his window.

Walking towards his balcony, he saw smoke coming from the living room of a third-floor unit at the eastern end of the building. He then saw a man on the balcony who appeared to be "choking badly."

Eighteen firefighters from three stations arrived on the scene.

District Chief Randy Noble said crews deployed a ladder to reach the third floor and evacuate the resident. However, injuries to his hands, sustained in the fire, forced firefighters to place a mask on his face and walk him through the unit to safety.

By that point, the fire had been knocked down.

Noble said the injured man is being treated for minor injuries at hospital.

There is no official cause, but Noble said the fire originated on the stovetop.

The scene was cleared shortly before 8:30 a.m.