Pups and people pack 'Pawlooza' despite threatening skies

One of Canada's largest dog festivals drew thousands of canines and their human companions near London.

Pawlooza returned Saturday and serves as a major fundraiser benefiting both people and pets, with A.R.F. Ontario and LEADS Employment Services as the primary beneficiaries.

"But at the end of the day, it's a dog festival and we have lots of fun!" said co-organizer Kristie Palmer.

Held at the Plunkett Estate, Pawlooza offers a variety of activities including agility demonstrations, dock diving and a VIP lounge for pampered pups.

The event also provides a platform to showcase dogs in need of adoption.

Over the years, Pawlooza has expanded significantly. What started as a local event now attracts upwards of 25,000 attendees, according to Palmer.

"People come from all over. People plan their travel from all over Ontario and different parts of Canada just to come here. It's pretty amazing!"

Threatening skies Saturday did not deter most attendees, including first-time visitor Shaylin Biggs.

"We thought we'd come rain or shine, and we packed umbrellas. It's been nice," said Biggs.

Biggs even entered her dog Lincoln into the dock diving competition.

Unlike most competitors, Lincoln did jump off the dock, but distance was not her strong suit.

"The dock is a little bit too high for her but that's okay. Maybe next year. We'll definitely be back," Biggs said proudly.

With a 100 per cent volunteer base, Pawlooza remains a one-day festival. However, organizers said talk of adding a second day continues.